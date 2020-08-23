UPDATE: Cameron Peak Fire Grows to Nearly 19,000 Acres

As of Sunday morning, August 23, 2020, 691 total personnel are working the Cameron Peak Fire as it continues to grow, with still zero containment.

The Cameron Peak Fire, which began on August 13, 2020, grew by 1,500 acres on Saturday. According to Larimer County, 18,827 acres are now on fire 15 miles SW of Red Feather Lakes.

Sunday's weather forecast is calling for highs in the 80s in the area with winds at 5-7 mph, with heavy smoke permeating the Northern Colorado area. Monday's forecast is similar with only a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

On Sunday, authorities expect the fire to continue to spread from Peterson reservoir along the Poudre River toward Rocky Mtn National Park. They also expect the fire to move eastward toward Comanche Peak; they also expect activity towards the south end of the fire near Joe Wright Reservoir which lays along the Poudre River and Highway 14.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Lewstone Fire, over 60 acres, unrelated to the Cameron Peak Fire is also burning nearby.

For more on the Cameron Peak Fire, visit Larimer County's incident report page HERE.