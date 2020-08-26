Update: Cameron Peak Fire Only Grew 2 Acres Overnight

The good news is that the Cameron Peak Fire had its smallest climb in a 24-hour period, only spreading two acres from Tuesday (Aug. 25) to Wednesday (Aug. 26) morning.

The not so good news is that the fire is less than a mile from Rocky Mountain National Park. We both know how devastating it would be if RMNP was roasted.

If the fire does make its way into the park, we could be dealing with an entirely new situation as the area is prime pickings for a wildfire.

The Incident Information System is our source for fire growth and as of Wednesday morning, we are at 21,017 acres with zero containment. Tuesday's update was 21,015 acres.

