UPDATE: Cameron Peak Fire, Over 20,000 Acres, 0% Containment

As of Monday morning, the Cameron Peak fire is still zero percent contained. The Incident Information System has reported 20,118 acres burning and counting.

Over 700 people are currently working on controlling the flames.

This fire is just 60 miles West of Fort Collins and our air quality is taking a gut punch. We are currently under an air quality advisory and Governor Polis issued a statewide fire ban through mid-September.

I went for a run yesterday at Windsor Lake and it was like doing laps around a campfire, my chest was getting tight and I ended up just walking the last mile.

Parts of Larimer County are under a mandatory or voluntary evacuation and officials are preparing for the possibility of new evacuations.

Stay safe out there, NoCo.

Check our station app for fire updates.

