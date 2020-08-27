An infrared (IR) flight was conducted which determined that the Cameron Peak Fire has reached 22,845 acres as of Thursday morning.

The Cameron Peak Fire Facebook page said infrared technology has been used to track wildfires since the 1960's. A national center analyzes the flight data.

These air crafts are just two examples of planes used for IR flights:

Credit Cameron Peak Fire Media

Credit: Cameron Peak Fire Media

Credit: Cameron Peak Fire Media

Click here for a PDF of the IR map and don't forget to check our station app for fire updates.