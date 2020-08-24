UPDATE: Lewstone Fire Near Fort Collins at 165 Acres

A second wildfire burning near Fort Collins in Rist Canyon started this weekend, and has now reached 165 acres.

The Lewstone Fire, which was first reported on August 22 and forced evacuations, is burning northwest of Fort Collins near Laporte, 3.5 miles west of Highway 287.

As of Monday, August 24, the fire is 12 percent contained.

Smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire, still at zero percent containment, as well as wildfires burning in other parts of the state, have blanketed the Front Range with heavy smoke and ash.

Lewstone Fire is burning near the Morning Fresh Dairy.