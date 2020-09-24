UPDATE: Mullen Fire Reaches 17,763 Acres
The Mullen Fire continues to burn in Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie, Wyoming. It is currently at 17,763 acres. Gusty northwest winds Wednesday (September 23) caused the fire to grow some. National Forest Service officials say that fire managers expect more growth Wednesday.
Planes and helicopters continue to work to help ground crews contain the fire. Aircraft are using water from Lake Hattie, Lake Owen, and Rob Roy Reservoir to make water drops.
Fire managers say that "The Structure Protection Group continues to prepare evacuated communities for the possibility of wind-driven fire spread today through Saturday. They are removing brush around structures and installing sprinkler systems. Engines and hand crews patrol those areas through most of the night."
There will be a Virtual Community Meeting about the Mullen Fire on Friday, September 25 at 3:00 PM. Go here or here for the details.
Thursday Morning (September 24) Update from The US Forest Service
- Fire Conditions and Weather: Today, a Red Flag warning is in effect from noon until 8 pm. Firefighters expect continued fire spread, due to strong southwest winds gusting up to 35 mph, very low humidity, and warm temperatures. As winds increase, air operations may be affected.
Mandatory evacuations
- Lake Creek community
- Rambler community
- Rob Roy community
- Keystone communities: Keystone proper, lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker, Moore's Gulch, and 507C cabin grouping
Pre-evacuation notice
- Private land along Fox Creek Road
- The communities of Albany and Centennial, extending northwest along Highway 130
- All areas west of Highway 11 in the valley.
Closures and Restrictions
- Temporary Flight Restriction: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in effect for the fire area (https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_0_0404.html) For the safety of all firefighters, all private aircraft – including drones – must avoid this area. If you fly, we can’t!
Forest Closure
- A Forest area closure is in effect surrounding the Mullen Fire. For details, see the Forest Closure Order (https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd807581.pdf) or the Forest Closure Area Map (https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd807582.pdf).
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect for the fire area