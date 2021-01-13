Update on Laramie County’s Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout

The first doses of the first vaccine against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are underway in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Health is directing a phased vaccine distribution in the Cowboy State.

As of January 12, 2021, the Laramie County Department of Health reports that they are moving into Phase 1B of the vaccination plan. People in this group include high-risk healthcare and other essential workers and Wyomingites 70 years old and up.

Graphic courtesy Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department

The Laramie County Department of Health reports that finishing Phase One of vaccine distribution will continue through the winter months of 2019.

Current planning suggests that Phase Two, which includes more essential workers and other high-risk adults will begin in the spring and continue into the summer. Then Phase Three vaccinations are looking to start later in the summer and last to the fall for the rest of Wyoming's population.

The Laramie County Department of Health notes that this outline is subject to change, based on the supply chain and other updates.

As of January 13, Wyoming has distributed nearly 48,000 doses of the vaccine.

How will I know when I can get the vaccine? We are working with various media outlets regarding contacting vaccine distribution groups. We will notify the public when applicable groups have immunization opportunities. Please check our Facebook page for updates as well.

Where are we at in the vaccination phases? Currently, in Laramie County, we are working to finish the Phase 1A priority groups and anticipate to begin vaccinations of Phase 1B in mid-late January. We are working through logistical challenges due to storage, limited individuals authorized to administer, and timing with second doses needed 21 days after the Pfizer and 28 days after the Moderna. Laramie County is working diligently to administer vaccines safely, quickly, and efficiently.

Which vaccine will I receive? Laramie County currently has both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. These have both been given Emergency Authorization Use by the FDA. You will be advised of which vaccine you are receiving when you arrive at your vaccination. The second dose given will be the same type as the first dose.

If I was positive for COVID-19, do I need a vaccine? If you previously tested positive for COVID-19, it is still recommended to get vaccinated. For people in phases open to vaccines from the WDH, this is recommended at the end of a 90 day period following the positive result.

If you previously tested positive for COVID-19, it is still recommended to get vaccinated. For people in phases open to vaccines from the WDH, this is recommended at the end of a 90 day period following the positive result. Fact Sheet for the Pfizer Vaccine - Fact Sheet for Moderna Vaccine