Update On The Burned Bear Rescued in Colorado This Week

On Tuesday, during the East Canyon fire, a young male bear was rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers. He was transported to a CPW facility in Del Norte.

The fire burned 30 miles West of Durango and the bear was spotted by firefighters on the east side of Cherry Creek Road.

The bear was sitting in reeds and the officers used poles to push back the vegetation. That allowed them to administer a tranquilizer dart to sedate the bear, according to CPW.

The bear is a male yearling, which means it was born during the winter in 2019 and is now living on its own.

“You could tell it was really hurting,” said wildlife officer Steve McClung.

He expects that the bear will be ready for release in about eight weeks.