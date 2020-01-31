Multiple people were injured but no deaths have been reported as a result of a large pileup on Interstate 80 east of Laramie this morning.

All lanes of I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne are expected to remain closed until between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The pileup involved 24 vehicles and began when two commercial trucks collided in the eastbound lanes at roughly 7:45 a.m. Friday, according to an afternoon update from Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck.

A state trooper had stopped to help some stranded drivers. As he spoke with them, the trucks collided, causing other vehicles to lose control and crash.

A commercial truck hit the trooper's vehicle, but the trooper wasn't inside at the time and was not hurt. A total of 19 commercial trucks were involved in the wreck.

Beck did not specify the number of injured people Friday afternoon, but said everyone who was hurt was taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie for medical treatment.

Everyone who was not hurt was bused to the Albany County Fairgrounds, where the Red Cross had established an evacuation center.

The Red Cross said there were over 30 people uninjured in the wreck, but only two families were unable to return to their vehicles. Those people received assistance with lodging and other immediate needs from the Red Cross.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.