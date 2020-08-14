Updated Candidate List For LCCC, Laramie County School Boards

The Laramie County Clerk's office has released the latest list of candidates for the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees as well as the school boards for Laramie County school districts one and two.

The latest list included candidates who had filed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020. While the deadline for most local and state candidates in Wyoming was the end of May, there is a separate filing period for candidates for educational governing bodies.

The deadline for filing for those offices is August 24. School board elections in Wyoming, like those for municipal offices, are non-partisan.

That means candidates do not formally affiliate with any political party, including the Republican or Democratic parties.

LCCC BoardJenefer Pasqua6808 Snowy River Rd.Cheyenne, WY 82001Not Providedjeneferpasqua@gmail.com8/5/2020

LCCC BoardDon Erickson2781 Deming Bl.Cheyenne, WY 82001(307) 631‐5660done37@aol.com8/6/2020

LCCC BoardJames Ruby11102 Coonrod Rd.Cheyenne, WY 82009(307) 316‐4876ruuuuu5@aim.com8/11/2020

LCCC BoardAaron H. Roberts1155 Verlan WayCheyenne, WY 82009(307) 287‐0528roberts.aaron.h@gmail.com8/13/2020

LCCC BoardBob Salazar318 W. 5th Ave.Cheyenne, WY 82009(307) 222‐9318salazar@ieee.org8/13/2020

LCSD#1Lynn A. Storey‐Huylar7216 Heritage Dr.Cheyenne, WY 82009(307) 421‐0823lynnhuylar@gmail.com8/5/2020

LCSD#1Tim Bolin3257 Forest Dr.Cheyenne, WY 82001(307) 634‐9300tim.bolin@laramie1.org8/5/2020

LCSD#1Paulette Gadlin3339 Stevens Dr.Cheyenne, WY 82001(307) 634‐9530pggadlin@gmail.com8/5/2020

LCSD#2 ‐ Area CHeidi Romsa5260 State Hwy. 216Albin, WY 82050(307) 286‐4561romsafarm@rtconnect.net8/6/2020

LCSD#2 ‐ Area DDave KeiterP.O. Box 176Hillsdale, WY 82060(307) 630‐1088daverafter2k@gmail.com8/5/2020

LCSD#2 ‐ Area DNicole Bach3942 Meadow Dove Ln.Burns, WY 82053(423) 544‐2294bachna91@outlook.com8/12/2012

LCSD#2 ‐ Area EJulianne RandallP.O Box 934Pine Bluffs, WY 82082(307) 245‐3627jrandall55@yahoo.com8/7/2020

LCSD#2 ‐ Area FMike Olson570 Ranch Ct. Cheyenne, WY 82007(307) 631‐1631mike@wyosteel.com8/10/2020