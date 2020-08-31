USA Today Names Wyoming’s Influential ‘Women of the Century’

These women have truly made an impact on others and the world.

Although it may feel otherwise, there are some silver linings to the year 2020. Not everything happening this year is bad. One of those happy things happens to be the 100th anniversary of the women's suffrage movement. It was in 1920 that women were given the right to vote with the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

To celebrate that, USA Today has put together a Women of the Century list.

This list is filled with influential women who have left their mark or who are continuing to make a difference in this world. They are successful, intelligent and have played a role in furthering the rights of women everywhere. The list features women in all 50 states and US territories.

Here are the women representing Wyoming on the list:

Nellie Tayloe Ross - The first female governor in Wyoming and the United States

The 1920 All-Female Jackson Town Council - Comprised of Mayor Grace Miller, Rose Crabtree, Mae Deloney, Genevieve Van Vleck, and Faustine Haigh

Liz Byrd - The first African American elected to the Wyoming Senate

Judy Shepard - Activist and mother of Matthew Shepard who was murdered in an anti-gay hate crime

Neltje - An artist

Ann Esquibel Redman - The founder of the Wyoming Latina Youth Conference

Clarene Law - A businesswomen known as the "Matriarch of the Tourism Industry"

Ray Fleming Dinneen - The founder of Climb Wyoming

Lynette St. Clair - A linguist educator

Jasmine Pickner-Bell - A world champion hoop dancer