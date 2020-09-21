USDA Asking for Public Assistance in Mullen Fire Investigation

The Albany County Sheriff's Office has released a statement from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding the Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow National Forest.

In the statement, which was posted on the Albany County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the cause of the fire had been identified as being caused by a human, and that the fire is currently still under investigation.

The statement asks for the public to provide any information that they may have on the fire to call the Medicine Bow Ranger Stations anonymous tip line at (307) 745-2392.

