Utility Work to Temporarily Halt I-80 Traffic Near Cheyenne

Drivers on Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne can expect delays tomorrow and Wednesday beginning at 6 a.m., as crews work to install overhead power lines across the interstate.

The installation will take place just west of the Roundtop Road interchange at mile marker 354, and will require temporarily stopping all interstate traffic for at least 15 minutes.

"Motorists expecting to pass through the work zone around 6 a.m. on August 18 and 19 are encouraged to consider alternative routes to their destinations," officials said in a media advisory.

Black Hills Energy says it doesn't expect any customer power outages to result from the work being completed.

