UW Alum Mark Nzeocha Will Be in Super Bowl LIV

When the teams meet in Miami on Sunday, February 2 for Super Bowl LIV (that's Super Bowl 54 for all us non-ancient Roman time travelers) a former University of Wyoming Cowboy will be there.

SO, if you're looking for a team to root for at the super-est of the football bowl games, might I suggest the San Fransisco 49ers?

Born in Germany, Mark Nzeocha is now a San Francisco 49ers Linebacker. While he played for the Pokes, he made the Academic All-Conference team in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

[Nzeocha] Appeared in 39 games (26 starts) at Wyoming and finished his career with 207 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception. As a senior in 2014, made seven starts and registered 59 tackles, 5 PDs, 2 sacks, 2 FFs and 1 FR. In 2013, started in all 12 games and finished with 101 tackles, including 10 TFLs. Saw action in 10 games (2 starts) in 2012 and registered 32 tackles and 1 FF. As a freshman in 2011, appeared in 10 games (5 starts) and registered 15 tackles, 2 PDs and 1 INT - NFL.com

He was drafted in the seventh round by Dallas in 2015, but his time there was plagued by injuries. In 2017 Nzeocha signed with the 49ers. In 2019 he played in all 16 games and registered 2 tackles and 1 interception. Nzeocha also notched 7 special teams tackles this season.

San Fransisco will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL championship game, AKA the Super Bowl, on Feb. 2, 2020, on FOX TV. Kickoff is at 4:30 PM Wyoming Time.

