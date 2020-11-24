UW Art Museum To Hold Virtual Holiday Events

The University of Wyoming's Art Museum will be holding the 28th Annual Happy Holidays virtual event on December 3 and 5.

Handmade ornaments that were donated to the UW Art Museum will be put up for auction from December 3-5, with a preview on December 1-2. Half of the proceeds will benefit Albany County School District 1’s art education programs, and the other half will support the museum’s education programs.

There will also be a virtual celebration featuring local musical talent, visual art by students from all Albany County schools, and art-making activities.

From 7-8 pm on December 3, attendees can view a welcome from Nicole Crawford, director and chief curator of the UW Art Museum, and visual art from local students.

A Family Saturday event will take place December 5 from noon-3 pm, where participants can make art virtually alongside UW Art Museum educators.

All events are free; however, preregistration is required. For more information and to register, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events.