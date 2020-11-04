UW Asking Public Input on Possible Rise in Tuition

During the University of Wyoming's Board of Trustees meeting from November 11-13, the university is seeking public comment regarding its student tuition for the 2021-22 academic year.

The board is being asked to consider an increase in standard tuition rates, in which both resident and non-resident students tuitions would increase by 4 percent in line with the current tuition policy.

A table, outlining the standard tuition rates for the 2020-21 academic year may be found here.

Anyone wishing to make a comment on the tuition increase should go here. The deadline for written comments is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.