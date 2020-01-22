UW Athletic Director Named to CFP Selection Committee

University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman was named the College Football Playoff Selection Committee on Tuesday. He is one of 13 members of the committee to determine the national semi-finalists in college football as well as the New Year's Day bowl games. The committee has an enormous and sometimes controversial job of selecting the national semi-finalists based on performance, the strength of schedule, head to head results, conference championships, and common opponents.

Burman has been the athletic director at the University of Wyoming for 14 years and is the longest-serving AD in the Mountain West Conference. He is one of three new members of the committee joining Colorado Athletic Director Rick George and former Penn State football player John Urschel. Coincidentally, former UW Athletic Director and current Iowa AD Gary Barta is a member of that selection committee.

The three new members will replace former Virginia Tech Head Coach Frank Beamer, Robert Morris University President Chris Howard and University of Oregon AD Rob Mullens.