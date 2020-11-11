UW Celebrates National Native American Heritage Month

The University of Wyoming has several virtual events scheduled from November 16-19 to celebrate National Native American Heritage Month

The week is filled with a photography contest, exhibitions, and speakers.

A social media photo contest, “Rock Your Mocs,” will take place from Monday, November 16-Thursday, November 19. Participants are urged to send photos of their moccasins using hashtags #RockYourMocs2020 or #UWyoArtMuseum.

A “Material Tradition” exhibition will be on display Thursday, November19, at the UW Art Museum.

Four speakers are scheduled to present during UW’s National Native American Heritage Month celebration. All will be virtual events:

-- Monday, November 16, 4-5 pm: Cinnamon Kills First, from Montana’s Northern Cheyenne Reservation. She is a cross-cultural communicator who helps bridge the gap between Indian Country and the rest of the world.

The Zoom link for her talk is https://uwyo.zoom.us/j/97587830943. The meeting ID is 975 8783 0943.

-- Tuesday, November 17, 4-5 pm: Joey Montoya is a multimedia artist, clothing designer, and entrepreneur whose work is aimed at increasing the visibility and resiliency of Indigenous peoples so they can create and fuel positive social change.

The Zoom link for his talk is https://uwyo.zoom.us/j/98491356169. The meeting ID is 984 9135 6169.

-- Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4-5 p.m.: Raye Zaragoza, a Japanese American and Mexican Indigenous woman, is an artist making music to fight for, represent and celebrate those left outside the spotlight.

The Zoom link for her talk is https://uwyo.zoom.us/j/93758757499. The meeting ID is 937 5875 7499.

-- Thursday, November 19, noon-1 pm: Desi Rodriguez-Lonebear, an assistant professor of sociology and American Indian studies at the University of California-Los Angeles, will be discussing the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis.

The Zoom link for her talk is https://uwyo.zoom.us/j/97848921468. The meeting ID is 978 4892 1468.