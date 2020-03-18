UW Closed to the Public

To comply with guidelines to encourage social distancing, the University of Wyoming facilities will be closed to general public access in response to concerns about COVID-19.

However, most buildings are still accessible for faculty, staff, and students, with the exception of Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center and Corbett Pool, which have been closed until further notice. All university events have been suspended until further notice.

Students living in the residence halls have been given until Sunday, April 5, to remove their belongings, though the residence halls will remain open to select students who have no alternative housing options.

For the full article, follow the link here.