UW Creates Plan In Case Of COVID-19 Outbreak On Campus

The University of Wyoming has recently developed a plan for pausing its phased fall return plan in the event of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

This pause would be a period of five business days to allow university leaders to collect additional information about the presence of the infection on campus. UW President Ed Seidel then would determine what steps to take, such as returning to the phased fall return plan or shifting to a fully virtual environment.

Under the pause plan, which may be found here, the university would take steps that include:

Instructing students in UW campus housing and others in Laramie to shelter in place.

Delivering all courses online; no in-person classes would be conducted.

Instructing all employees, with the exception of those designated by supervisors as critical pause personnel, to work remotely.

Suspending all face-to-face activities, unless approval is given through an exception process.

UW students would be instructed to have contact with only members of their “pods” during a pause. This pod would consist of all students on that student’s floor. For students living off-campus or in UW apartments, a pod would consist of those living together in the same dwelling.

UW Residence Life and Dining Services are making arrangements for food service and activities for residence hall students during a pause.

UW would also continue its surveillance testing of students and employees on campus during the pause. And all members of the community would still be expected to complete the COVID Pass daily.