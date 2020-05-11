UW Encourages Employees and Students to Take COVID-19 Test

The University of Wyoming community is encouraged to be tested for COVID-19 if they are exhibiting symptoms of the infection.

Albany County public health officials note that there now is capacity at local health care facilities to conduct testing.

Testing should be done by appointment with local health care providers, rather than by drop-in visits. UW’s employee health care insurer, Cigna, covers out-of-pocket costs associated with testing through May.

UW’s Student Health Service remains open and available to all eligible UW students. For students with symptoms of concern, the clinic can perform COVID-19 testing using nasopharyngeal swab tests, which are sent to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The clinic also provides telehealth visits to students physically located in the state of Wyoming for whom a telehealth visit is appropriate, and can provide limited phone consultations to students out of state. There is no charge for office visits with the clinic’s medical providers or nursing staff, including telehealth or phone visits.

Students should call for appointments. Student Health Service is open Monday-Friday from 8 am-12 pm and 1-5 pm. Students who have health concerns outside of regular business hours are asked to call the front office number, (307) 766-2130, and select the after-hours nurse line option for further evaluation and care recommendations.

UW employees and students are encouraged to observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect themselves and others.

In addition to contacting your health care provider, if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you are encouraged to go to follow the link here and fill out the form so that the university can get in touch with you.

You also could email covid19@uwyo.edu to report your status.