UW Esports Club Holding Virtual Gaming Tournament

The Esports Club at the University of Wyoming will be virtually hosting the biannual local network (LAN) gaming tournament on Saturday, October 24.

The free video gaming experience will still be held, according to club organizers. To join the server for a chance to compete, click here, or email Anthony Pappas, event coordinator, at apappas@uwyo.edu.

The tournament will feature League of Legends; Counter-Strike: Global Offensive; and Rocket League.

The event also will have additional party games for attendees to play while not participating in one of the scheduled tournaments.