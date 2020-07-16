UW Expands Face Covering Rule

The Board of Trustees has decided that visitors to the University of Wyoming campus and facilities will now be required to wear a face covering.

The board on Thursday, July 16, approved the requirement as an adjustment to the university’s plan for the fall semester to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, as UW students and faculty are already required to wear a mask.

One exception to the policy on face coverings is that people alone in closed-door offices or in their residence hall rooms don’t have to wear them at those times.

Consequences for violation of the policy include disciplinary action through the Student Code of Conduct and the employee handbook. Visitors who refuse to comply with the rule on face coverings could be ordered off of campus.

As of July 16, 47 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Albany County. One of the 47 was an employee of the university who tested positive for the infection in early July.

For more information about COVID-19 at UW, follow this link.