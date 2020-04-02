UW Extending Student Enrollment til June 1

Students who are considering attending the University of Wyoming for the fall 2020 semester now have until June 1 to confirm their intent to enroll.

Due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, UW will allow student who needs additional time to confirm the opportunity the enrollment deposit deadline to June 1 instead of May 1.

UW and other universities across the country traditionally have had a May 1 deadline for students to confirm their intent to enroll for the fall semester by making a financial deposit. This extension also gives the UW staff time to make decisions about scholarship awards and campus housing arrangements.

With the change, incoming freshmen will still be able to confirm their enrollment and accept scholarship offers by May 1. Those who would like more time can request an extension to June 1.

