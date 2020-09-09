UW Extends Pause to Monday, September 14

The University of Wyoming has extended the pause of its phased fall return plan until Monday.

This was done in order to gather additional data about the prevalence of COVID-19 among the UW community.

The extension is necessary for UW leaders to receive and analyze results from its on-campus testing program and external providers in order to understand the level of COVID-19 transmission over the Labor Day weekend.

Since Tuesday’s public update on COVID-19 cases among the UW community, the university identified one new case of a student with symptoms who tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday evening. That brings the number of active cases among the community to 70.