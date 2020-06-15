UW Faculty, Students, and Alumni on PBS Educational Show

University of Wyoming faculty members Ellen Currano and Laura Vietti will be taking viewers on an adventure as part of "Prehistoric Road Trip" with the help of students and alumni.

It is a three-part history series that explores prehistoric life in the western United States. The series premieres Wednesday, June 17, on Chicago's PBS station, WTTW.

Each episode will examine a different era, focusing on geology, ecology, and the environment. It will give a look into what the United States Looked like billions of years ago. The series will use paleontology and fossil hunting to explore 2.5 billion years of Earth's history.

“The Department of Geology and Geophysics and, of course, the state of Wyoming are very well represented in this miniseries,” says Currano, an associate professor in the UW departments of Botany, and Geology and Geophysics.

The episodes will be showing on PBS stations nationwide Wednesdays, June 17 and 24, and July 1 at 8 p.m. MDT. You can also stream it by following the link here.

WTTW will also be providing extra opportunities for audiences to dive into “Prehistoric Road Trip” via a companion website here. The companion site will feature original digital content, behind-the-scenes travel journals, and an interactive road trip map.