UW Fall Semester COVID-19 Plan Approved By Board of Trustees

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has approved a plan for students to return to campus for the fall semester, which will have a mix of in person classes and online courses, as well as measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

Under this plan, classes will begin on August 24 and end December 4, as scheduled. Students, however, will not return to campus after Thanksgiving, with all courses moving to online instruction beginning November 23. Final exams will take place through distance technologies.

The plan, which was developed with input from the Wyoming Department of Health, is designed to be adaptable to allow for up-to-date information and changing conditions.

Some of the changes included in this plan are:

Faculty members and academic departments to develop the best mix of in-person and online instruction, with classrooms scheduled to provide for social distancing.

Students and employees to be tested (with negative results) for COVID-19 within 7-10 days of their return to campus.

Students and employees developing symptoms that might indicate COVID-19 infection to immediately report to health care providers, self-quarantine, and submit to a coronavirus test.

All employees and students to conduct daily temperature and symptom checks during the semester, and self-reporting through a phone app that will be made available by the university.

While in communal spaces on campus, students, and employees to wear face coverings, which will be provided by the university.

Extensive physical modifications will be in place to ensure adequate social distancing and reduce density.

The university will be converting residence hall rooms to single rooms and modifying the residential dining plan to facilitate social distancing.

The plan approved by the trustees, which may be viewed here