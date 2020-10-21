UW Football This Saturday Can Be Seen At the Movies in Cheyenne

This Saturday (October 24th) is the long-awaited first game of the delayed 2020 season for the University of Wyoming Cowboys football team and for the team's first game, you can watch it on the big screen.

WyoMovies, which has locations in Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, and Rock Springs, will be showing the broadcast of Wyoming @ Nevada. The Cheyenne location for WyoMovies is the Capitol Cinema 12 + ARQ at 3410 Concord Rd.

Admission for the event is free with a $10 concession voucher. Seats can be reserved and vouchers can be purchased by heading to WyoMovies.com. The seating will be limited due to social distancing guidelines so grab your seats while you can. Also, it may be tough to do 'the wave' given the theater capacity.

Kickoff for all the action this Saturday starts at 5 p.m. and you're probably not going to get a bigger screen to watch the game on than that. So come dressed in your UW Cowboys gear and Go Pokes!