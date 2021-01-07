UW Graduates Startup Named “2020 Innovative Startup”

A company which was founded by a University of Wyoming graduate has been named a "2020 Innovative Startup" by PM360, which is an online pharma marketing magazine.

Theraneutrics, a biomedical startup working to solve gout through engineered probiotics, was one of eight companies that made PM360’s list last month.

Theraneutrics was founded by CEO Christoph Geisler, a 2011 UW Ph.D. graduate in molecular biology.

The PM360 article can be found at www.pm360online.com/pm360-2020-innovative-startup-theraneutrics-llc/.