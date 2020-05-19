The former baseball player and manager, and also Hall of Fame member for the University of Wyoming, Art Howe, is back at home after being hospitalized with Covid-19. Howe was in intensive care but is now in the process of recovery.

The 73 year-old Howe had previously tested positive for Covid-19 on May 5th before being hospitalized with the virus for five days last week. He will now spend the next week to two weeks in isolation at his home as he recovers. In an interview with several media outlets, Howe said:

Relief, back in my own bedroom, it's just sweet...It was a long five days or so. I'm finally feeling a little bit better. Still not able to eat real good, taste buds are giving me a hard time. It's just nice to be back home and hopefully continue to progress.

Howe played for the University of Wyoming's baseball team from 1967 to 1969. He spent time playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, and St. Louis Cardinals from 1974 to 1985 before spending a combined 14 seasons managing the Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, and New York Mets. Howe took the Oakland Athletics to the postseason as manager from 2000 through 2002.