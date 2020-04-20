UW Has Plenty of NFL Draft Hopeful’s

It will be an NFL Draft unlike any other next Thursday-Saturday, April 23-25 when the 32 NFL teams will conduct a virtual draft of the 2020 college football prospects. It is being held virtually due to restrictions in place because of the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The first round of the NFL Draft will be featured on Thursday, April 23 followed by the second and third rounds on Friday, April 24 and the fourth-seventh rounds on Saturday, April 25.

Round 1: Thursday, April 23, 6-9:30 p.m., Mountain Time

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24, 5-9:30 p.m., Mountain Time

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mountain Time

A number of Wyoming Cowboys will be hoping to hear their names called during the seven-round event. Senior linebacker Logan Wilson is among the college players who have attracted a great deal of attention during the lead up to this year’s Draft. Other seniors who participated in Wyoming’s Pro Day for NFL personnel back on Tuesday, March 10 were: defensive end Josiah Hall, cornerback/kick returner Tyler Hall, safety Alijah Halliburton, tight end Josh Harshman, wide receiver Raghib Ismail Jr., linebacker Cassh Maluia, wide receiver John Okwoli, kicker Cooper Rothe and punter Ryan Galovich.

Wilson, a Casper native has an excellent chance of being selected. He rang up over 105 tackles this past season and was named one of 6 finalists for the Butkus Award given to the nation's best linebacker.

A year ago, Cowboy safety Marcus Epps fulfilled a lifetime dream when the Minnesota Vikings selected him as the 19th pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft

Wyoming has had at least one player selected in each of the past three NFL Drafts and four selections in the past five years of the Craig Bohl-era at Wyoming. Former Wyoming linebacker Mark Nzeocha was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He is currently with the San Francisco 49ers and played in last year’s Super Bowl. Cowboy running back Brian Hill (fifth round by the Cincinnati Bengals, now with the Atlanta Falcons) and offensive lineman Chase Roullier (sixth round by the Washington Redskins) were drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. In the 2018 NFL Draft, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen became the highest NFL Draft pick in school history when the Buffalo Bills selected him with the seventh overall pick in the first round. In 2019, Epps was selected by the Vikings, he is currently with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Several other Cowboys are also currently listed on NFL rosters, including

National Football League

Austin Fort (TE, Denver Broncos), Rico Gafford (WR, Las Vegas Raiders), Tashaun Gipson (S, Houston Texans), Carl Granderson (DE, New Orleans Saints), Jacob Hollister (TE, Seattle Seahawks), Mike Purcell (NT, Denver Broncos), Andrew Wingard (S, Jacksonville Jaguars) and Eddie Yarbrough (DE, Minnesota Vikings).

