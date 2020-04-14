UW Health Sciences Students Aiding During Pandemic

Several students at the University of Wyoming from several different medical departments have stepped up to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Educational Health Center of Wyoming (EHCW), which includes two University of Wyoming family medicine residency clinics in Casper and Cheyenne and the Albany Community Health Clinic, provided care for the increased number of patients. This gave UW College of Health Sciences students the opportunity to volunteer where needed.

A few medical students reached out to offer aid, helping elderly people through the pandemic. A few nursing students have volunteered at the Albany Community Health Clinic by disinfecting surfaces and clinic equipment.

Along with this, several social work students have helped people in another way, contacting people through text, email, and phone and offering emotional support during this difficult time.

For the full article, please follow the link here.

