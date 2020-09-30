UW Hosting Virtual Cybersecurity Conference

The University of Wyoming is inviting to the community to participate in the 2020 virtual Wyoming Cybersecurity Conference, which will be taking place from October 5-7.

Registration and conference information can be found at www.cyberwyoming.org/conference.

Topics will include the dark web, election protection, workforce development, how small businesses reduce risks, education opportunities, and threat intelligence.

Question-and-answer sessions will follow presentations.

The event is presented by the CyberWyoming Alliance in partnership with the Federal Business Council. Microsoft is the event’s major sponsor, and other sponsors include DigeTekS, Holland & Hart, and Wyoming Public Media.