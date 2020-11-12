UW Looking for Dean of College of Education

A committee of 13 members has been formed to search for a new dean of the University of Wyoming's College of Education.

The committee is charged with identifying a successor to Interim Dean Leslie Rush, who has filled the leadership role since former Dean Ray Reutzel retired June 30.

Working with the firm of Greenwood/Asher and Associates, the search committee expects to advertise the position opening later this month.

After conducting interviews, narrowing the applicant's list, and accepting input, the committee will recommend a new dean to the provost and president, who would forward a recommended appointment to the UW Board of Trustees. The new dean would be expected to be in place by July 2021.