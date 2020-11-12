UW Looking for Dean of College of Education

Townsquare Media

A committee of 13 members has been formed to search for a new dean of the University of Wyoming's College of Education.

The committee is charged with identifying a successor to Interim Dean Leslie Rush, who has filled the leadership role since former Dean Ray Reutzel retired June 30.

Working with the firm of Greenwood/Asher and Associates, the search committee expects to advertise the position opening later this month.

After conducting interviews, narrowing the applicant's list, and accepting input, the committee will recommend a new dean to the provost and president, who would forward a recommended appointment to the UW Board of Trustees. The new dean would be expected to be in place by July 2021.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: College of Education, Coronavirus (COVID-19), COVID-19, Laramie, University of Wyoming
Categories: Cheyenne News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top