UW Makes Adjustments to Delivery of Courses This Fall

The University of Wyoming has made several adjustments regarding its delivery method of some courses.

65% of UW's courses currently have in-person components to them, even after more than 800 courses have moved fully online.

The university has been working on assigning new room capacities to classrooms in order to be in line with social distancing requirements. The new capacity makes it easy for students and instructors to sit 6 feet apart.

Students will continue to have access to advising, tutoring, and other services in both in-person and online formats.

For more information about UW’s fall return plan, go to www.uwyo.edu/campus-return.