UW Men’s Basketball Adds Sundance Wicks to Staff

New Wyoming Cowboy basketball coach Jeff Linder has hired Gillette native Sundance Wicks as an assistant coach who spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Missouri Western. Wicks led that team to 18 wins this past season which was the program's best effort in the last 10 years. He also coached at his alma mater Northern State as well as San Francisco, Northern Illinois, and Colorado.

Wicks won a pair of Wyoming high school basketball state championships with Campbell County in 1997 and 1998 and was the Milward Simpson award winner in '99 given to the state's outstanding prep athlete. He also is a Wyoming high school state champion in the 300-meter hurdles in 1998 and took 2nd in the 110 hurdles in 1998 and '99.

Wicks will join Ken Deweese on the UW staff who comes over from Northern Colorado and Shawn Vandiver who is a holdover from the staff from former coach Allen Edwards.