UW Men’s Rodeo Team Leads Central Rocky Mt. Region [VIDEO]

With well over three thousand points in hand, the University of Wyoming men's rodeo team was on top of the leaderboard nationwide last week. The fall season is continuing in other parts of the country but books are closed in the Central Rocky Mountain Region until spring. The UW Cowboys are led by Donny Proffit (655 points) who won the bareback riding competition at three of the four fall rodeos including a first-place finish to the season in Lamar, CO. The southwest Wyoming native also gets on bulls for the Pokes and plans to improve his standing in that event. Proffit competes at the pro level as well and will be among the entrants at the Mountain States Circuit Finals in Loveland, Oct. 23-25. His 84-point bareback ride at Lamar was the high marked rough-stock performance of the weekend.

