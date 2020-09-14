UW Moves to Phase Two of Return Plan

The University of Wyoming announced that it will be resuming its fall return plan on Tuesday, September 15, after a nearly two-week pause to help stem an outbreak of COVID-19 which occurred on campus.

They will be entering Phase 2 of the plan, which will start face to face classes for a part of the student population on campus. This includes all students who were on campus during Phase 1, all first-year students in the residence halls, freshmen taking face-to-face first-year seminars, all law students, students in the Literacy Research Center and Clinic, and first-year pharmacy students.

On-campus students, faculty, and staff will continue using the COVID Pass tool for daily health screening of unexpected symptoms.

Phase 3, which is scheduled from September 28-November 20, will have all students welcomed on campus for in-person classes. Phase 4, which takes place from November 23-December 11, will have all classes and final exams online.

You can find more information on the fall return plan here.