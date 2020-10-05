The University of Wyoming is adding a new tool to help students and their families in their college search process.

Beginning this month, the UW Answers program will serve prospective and newly admitted undergraduate students and their families by providing a direct link to a team of UW staff and offices to assist with questions or concerns.

This is a cooperative effort between the Office of Admissions and the Office of Academic Affairs.

Students and families who use UW Answers will be assigned a university representative as one point of contact for any questions relating to admissions, financial aid, student life, the registrar, and more.

Students and families who are interested should visit www.uwyo.edu/admissions and find the UW Answers section on the page.