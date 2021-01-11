UW Office of Sponsored Programs Redesigns Site

The Office of Sponsored Programs at the University of Wyoming has recently redesigned its website in order to better serve UW's research community.

The site may be found at www.uwyo.edu/osp-postaward/.

An overview of the new site will be presented at a “deep dive” scheduled for Thursday, January 21

Comments or feedback on the website are welcome on the “Suggestions and Feedback” link, located under the Resources section on the landing page, or call 766-3131.