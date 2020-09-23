UW Outdoor Program to Screen Free Film

The University of Wyoming’s Outdoor Program and Campus Recreation will virtually screen the free film “Abandoned!” Friday, September 25, from 6-6:25 pm.

A question-and-answer session with the filmmakers will follow the film screening.

“Abandoned!” talks about a group of backcountry skiers who set out to explore Colorado’s lost ski areas in hopes of finding adventure amongst the ruins. They illustrate what skiing used to be like before megaresorts and climate change.

To register, visit the Outdoor Program’s registration page at www.uwyo.edu/rec/outdoor-program/events.html.