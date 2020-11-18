UW Planetarium Opening for the Public In December

The University of Wyoming's Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium sky is set to light up once again for the public next month.

After a period of only private showings being offered since Sept. 8 due to COVID-19, the planetarium is again open to the public for four shows during December.

Seating is limited, so tickets will be by reservation only. To purchase tickets, email planetarium@uwyo.edu or leave a voicemail at (307) 766-6506. Prices are $3 for students and children and $5 for adults.

The December schedule is as follows:

“Wyoming Skies,” Tuesday, December 8, and Tuesday, December 15, both at 7 p.m. The program provides a tour of the constellations and celestial objects, as seen in the Wyoming sky in the winter months.

“Star of the Magi,” Friday, December 11, and Friday, December 18, both at 7 p.m. Learn about the heavens with Chip Kobulnicky, an astronomer and UW professor, as he presents some of the celestial possibilities that may underlie the storied “star that rose in the East” that led the Magi to the birthplace of Jesus.