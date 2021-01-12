UW Planetarium Shows for February 2021

The University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will offer eight public shows during February.

Seating is limited, so tickets will be by reservation only.

To get your tickets, email planetarium@uwyo.edu or leave a voicemail and a callback phone number at (307) 766-6506.

Tickets are $5 for the public and $3 for students and those under 18.

The February schedule is as follows:

“Wyoming Skies,” Tuesdays, February 2, 9, 16, and 23, 7 pm

“Dawn of the Space Age,” February 6, 2 pm

“From Earth to the Universe,” February 13, 2 pm

“Two Small Pieces of Glass,” February 20, 2 pm

“The Sun: Our Living Star,” February 27, 2 pm

All programs are about an hour in length.