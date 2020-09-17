UW President Releases Statement Regarding Fall Sports

Ed Seidel, the president of the University of Wyoming, issued a statement earlier today regarding the fall sports program.

In his statement, he said the following:

“Due to recent advances in COVID-19 testing technology, and in light of the decision by the Big Ten Conference to return to competition in October, I am hopeful that we will find a safe path forward to get our athletics program back in business. Our coaches and players have done a phenomenal job of preparing in this difficult period... “It was terribly disappointing for all of us -- especially those players and coaches, but also our amazing fans -- that a postponement of the fall season was determined to be necessary... "We’re not able to announce anything right now, but be assured that we’re doing everything we can to make it happen.”