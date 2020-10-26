UW President to Shelter in Place for Two Weeks

University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel has decided to shelter in place for the next two weeks after attending a gathering in which one of the participants tested positive for COVID-19

Though all COVID-19 guidelines were followed at this gathering, the president has chosen to shelter in place to decrease the likelihood of transmitting the virus if he was infected.

The president has taken a COVID-19 test and received a negative result since the exposure last week, and will take another one this week.

The president, like all other UW employees on campus, has been tested weekly for COVID-19, with no positive results.