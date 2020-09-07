UW Reports Uptick in COVID-19 Cases Over Labor Day Weekend

The University of Wyoming has announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 over the Labor Day weekend.

That brings the number of active cases among the UW community to 67.

Of the new cases reported since Friday, seven came from UW’s bridge testing program of employees and students on campus during Phase 1 of the university’s phased fall return plan.

Around117 people (22 on-campus and 95 off-campus) are in 14-day quarantine because they were in close contact with people who tested positive. A total of 14 students are being monitored for symptoms and awaiting test results.

An increase in the number of symptomatic people testing positive last week triggered a five-day pause to UW’s fall return plan. By the end of that period Wednesday, UW President Ed Seidel will determine the next steps.