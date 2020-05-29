UW Responds to Current Citations Against Students

The University of Wyoming is currently working with local law enforcement and public health officials in response to citations issued against UW students who had allegedly disobeyed quarantine orders.

UW Acting President Neil Theobald gave the following statement:

“We support local law enforcement and public health officials in their efforts to enforce restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to urge our students and employees to follow all public health guidelines, and we are serious about the measures being taken to prevent the spread of the virus in our community, our expectation is that the students will learn from this experience -- and that our student body as a whole will exhibit the UW Cowboy characteristics of working together to keep our campus and community safe.”