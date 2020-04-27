UW Rodeo Athlete Looks to Move On Without CNFR

UW all-around cowgirl Casey Rae Reimler is a University of Wyoming grad student and because of the spring season as well as college national finals cancellations completed her college rodeo career last fall. The Rozet, WY native was one of the leading college breakaway ropers in the region at that time and the UW men and women topped the team standings coming into spring. Reimler was ranked 2nd in the Central Rocky Mountain Region in the breakaway roping and 8th in the goat tying. She also competed in the National High School Finals Rodeo so she has plenty of experience. With the CNFR canceled, now what for these collegiate rodeo contestants?

