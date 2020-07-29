UW Science Summer Camp Went Virtual

The sixth annual The Artful Craft of Science (TACoS) summer camp went virtual this year.

Led by Andrea Burrows, University of Wyoming College of Education associate dean for undergraduate programs and an associate professor, this year's camp doubled its capacity from 40 to 80 students. It provided kits that are full of materials, video instructions, and teachers who were available to answer questions.

TACoS welcomes rising fifth and sixth-grade students and the virtual camp this year made it possible to include students from Riverton, Centennial, and Rock Springs, rather than just Laramie students when taught in person.

Burrows says the weeklong virtual camp went incredibly smoothly, and the feedback has all been positive thus far.

The camp was sponsored by MilliporeSigma and Wyoming EPSCoR (Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research).

Students can continue their learning with access to MilliporeSigma’s Curiosity Labs at Home activities at www.sigmaaldrich.com/life-science/curiosity-labs.html.