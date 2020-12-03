UW Students Asked To Be Substitute Teachers During Break

The University of Wyoming is encouraging students to fill the role of substitute teachers over the winter break. Such teachers are in short supply in Wyoming's K-12 schools in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students in UW’s College of Education this week received a letter from Gov. Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow asking the students who are certified as substitute teachers in this capacity.

UW students who serve as substitute teachers are eligible for a service credit from the university, along with wages paid by local school districts.

UW President Ed Seidel says substitute teaching in Wyoming’s K-12 schools is another way that UW students can contribute during the COVID-19 pandemic.